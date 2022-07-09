20,893 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

