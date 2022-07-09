2,478 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

