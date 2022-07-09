26,538 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

