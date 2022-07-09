30,857 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

