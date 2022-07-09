3,087 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.39.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

