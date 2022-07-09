4,056 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

