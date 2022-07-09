529 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.