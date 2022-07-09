529 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.
About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
