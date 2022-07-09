70,000 Shares in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of LiveOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Fleming James B JR acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

