754 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 47.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

