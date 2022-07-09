86 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Booking by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,225.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,689.46 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,703.90.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.