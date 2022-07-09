AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.