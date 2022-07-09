AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.