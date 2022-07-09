AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

