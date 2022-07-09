Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

