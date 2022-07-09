Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

