Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
