Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

