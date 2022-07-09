Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERH opened at $12.44 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.