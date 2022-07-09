Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH opened at $12.44 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.