Allworth Financial LP Acquires 274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 176,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $263.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

