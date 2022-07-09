Allworth Financial LP Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $131.08 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

