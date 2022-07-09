Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

