Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

