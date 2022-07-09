Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

