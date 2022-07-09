AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.00. 1,201,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,338,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

