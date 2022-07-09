Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.75 on Friday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.