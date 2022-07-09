Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

