Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,582,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.