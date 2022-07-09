Argent Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,583 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,139,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $9,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

