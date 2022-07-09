Argent Advisors Inc. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

