Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 156,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $168.60 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.51.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.