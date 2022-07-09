Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,139 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $9,627,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $305.80 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.49 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

