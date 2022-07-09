Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of MRC Global worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 396,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 139,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

