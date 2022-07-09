Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 37,589 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Westlake by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

