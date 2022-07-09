Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

