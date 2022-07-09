AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

