Automata Network Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $31.21 million and $12.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00557435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033807 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

