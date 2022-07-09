AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.