Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 16,024 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

WES opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

