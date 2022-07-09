Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,548 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

