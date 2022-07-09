Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.