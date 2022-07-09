Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

