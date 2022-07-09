Avestar Capital LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

MKL opened at $1,296.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,327.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,175.35 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.