Avestar Capital LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,037.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,015.42.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

