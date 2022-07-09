Avestar Capital LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Invesco by 28.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 19.6% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

