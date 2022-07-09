Avestar Capital LLC Invests $582,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,801,000 after buying an additional 212,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 572,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 299,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

