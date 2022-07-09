Avestar Capital LLC Invests $904,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

