Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

