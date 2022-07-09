Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $723,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,836 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

