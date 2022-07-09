Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

