Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NU stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
