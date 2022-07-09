Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

