Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

